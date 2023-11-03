Headline

Crime: Faridabad Woman ‘Arrested Digitally’, Duped of Rs 2.5 Lakh, Latest News

25 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a woman in Faridabad lost Rs 2.5 lakh after falling victim to cyber criminals who used digital means to deceive her, leading to her virtual arrest. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A 23-year-old resident of Faridabad, Haryana, fell victim to cyber criminals who swindled her of Rs 2.5 lakh and executed a virtual arrest. As per the authorities, a 23-year-old woman from Faridabad, Haryana, was defrauded of Rs 2.5 lakh and faced a digital “arrest” at the hands of cybercriminals.

Faridabad Woman 'Arrested Digitally

The police reported this on Thursday. The woman lodged a complaint that led to the registration of an FIR on Wednesday. In her complaint, she recounted receiving a call on October 12 from an individual who identified himself as a customs officer located in Lucknow. The caller informed her that a package with numerous passports and cards was being dispatched to Cambodia under her Aadhaar number. He urged her to file a police complaint, warning that she might have to appear in a Lucknow court if she didn’t.

Faridabad Woman ‘Arrested Digitally’, Duped of Rs 2.5 Lakh

Later, she received a Skype call where the caller introduced several individuals dressed in police uniforms. One of them, in police attire, conveyed that an FIR had already been lodged against her. In her complaint, the woman stated that the individual in the police uniform mentioned a bank official and accused her of being involved in human trafficking. “They also referred to some complaints where people alleged that they had given money to me for sending children abroad and that I had swindled them of approximately Rs 3.80 crore. Subsequently, someone posing as a CBI officer informed me that I had to pay five percent of that amount, which is Rs 15 lakh.

When I expressed my inability to do so, he mentioned that they were digitally arresting me,” the woman recounted. She explained that the cybercriminals instructed her not to disconnect from Skype. During this time, she transferred Rs 2.5 lakh to an account shared by the culprits. “Then, they continued to pressure me to provide my father’s ATM card details. After several days of unsuccessful attempts to extract more money, they finally informed me that they were releasing me from digital arrest, and I could log out of my Skype account,” she added. A police officer noted that this case represented “an unusual type of cyber fraud” and confirmed that the matter was under investigation.

