CRO vs TUR Live Score Dream Prediction Lineup Croatia vs Turkey Euro Qualifiers League

Hello football lovers, Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Croatia (CRO) and another team Turkey (TUR). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Friday 13 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Opus Arena. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the whole information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, predictions, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams played their best in the previous matches of this tournament and gained a lot of love and attention from the audience and viewers. If we talk about the scores of both teams then they gave their best in the last matches of this tournament. Croatia has played four matches and faced three wins, or one loss, and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Turkiye has played a total of five matches and faced three wins, one loss, and one draw. This team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table.

CRO vs TUR (Croatia vs Turkey) Match Details

Match: Croatia vs Turkey (CRO vs TUR)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Friday, 13th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Opus Arena

CRO vs TUR (Croatia vs Turkey) Starting 11

Croatia (CRO) Possible Starting 11 1.Dominik Livakovic, 2. Borna Barisic, 3. Josko Gvardiol, 4. Josip Stanisic, 5. Josip Sutalo, 6. Marcelo Brozovic, 7. Luka Modric, 8. Luka Ivanusec, 9. Mateo Kovacic, 10. Petar Musa, 11. Bruno Petkovic/Josip Brekalo