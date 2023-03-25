CRO vs WAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Euro Qualifiers Croatia vs Wales

Euro Qualifiers is all set to introduce the first match of the league. Yes, the league is coming back with some of the best matches of the league that will be taken place in the upcoming days. Fans are much excited to watch this match tonight due to the amazing performances of the teams in the previous leagues. Tonight, the first match will be held between team Croatia (CRO) and team Wales (WAL). There will be lots of things to watch in the upcoming episode but the performance of the teams will be the best to watch tonight.

As we know that this is the first match of the league and those who were excited for the match, are now buying the tickets of the match online from the official website of the league. Through this article, we will share all the details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and other details of the match which is also important to share with everyone. Well, the match will be held at Poljud and the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Keep reading to know more details of the match.

CRO vs WAL Match Details

Team Names:- Croatia (CRO) vs Wales (WAL)

League:- Euro Qualifiers

Venue:- Poljud

Date:- Sunday, March 26, 2023

Time:- 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

CRO vs WAL Squad Player

Croatia (CRO):- Josip Juranovic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Sucic, Ivo Grbic, Luka Ivanusec, Petar Musa, Nediljko Labrovic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Stanisic, Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Nikola Vlasic, Kristijan Jakic, Martin Erlic, Ivica Ivusic, Dominik Livakovic, Mislav Orsic, Marko Livaja, Dario Spikic, Dion Beljo, Mario Pasalic, Borna Sosa, Borna Barisic, Bruno Petkovic, and Domagoj Vida.

Wales (WAL):- Ethan Ampadu, Liam Cullen, Morgan Fox, Oliver Cooper, Jordan James, Ben Cabango, Joe Morrell, Mark Harris, Adam Davies, Tom Lockyer, Tom King, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Tom Bradshaw, Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Brennan Johnson, Wes Burns, Sorba Thomas, Luke Harris, and Nathan Broadhead.

CRO vs WAL Lineups Player

Croatia (CRO):- Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Mislav Orsic, and Marko Livaja.

Wales (WAL):- Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, and Tom Bradshaw.

CRO vs WAL Match Prediction

As we can see that team Croatia and team Wales are going to play their first match in this league. Now, fans are expecting to know which team has a better chance to win this match. Well, we can’t say that who has a better chance tonight, we haven’t seen any performance of them in the recent days but the experts are believing that team Croatia has much chance to take victory tonight against the rival team.