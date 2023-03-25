CRO vs WAL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Today’s Match Croatia vs Wales

Here we are shining a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match as a very famous Euro Qualifiers league is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Croatia vs Wale. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match as they don’t want to skip any single chance to win the match. Now all the players are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the CRO vs WAL match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and a very amazing league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be super interesting when two powerful teams will face each other. The Euro Qualifiers match between Croatia vs Wales will be played at Poljud. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the players are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, day, and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Croatia (CRO) vs Wales (WAL)

Date: 26th March 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

League: Euro Qualifiers

Venue: Poljud

Croatia (CRO) Possible Playing 11: 1. Dominik Livakovic, 2. Josko Gvardiol, 3. Josip Stanisic, 4. Josip Sutalo, 5. Mateo Kovacic, 6. Ivan Perisic, 7. Luka Modric, 8. Lovro Majer, 9. Andrej Kramaric, 10. Mislav Orsic, 11. Marko Livaja

Wales (WAL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Danny Ward, 2. Neco Williams, 3. Joe Rodon, 4. Chris Mepham, 5. Connor Roberts, 6. Ethan Ampadu, 7. Daniel James, 8. Aaron Ramsey, 9. Harry Wilson, 10. Kieffer Moore, 11. Tom Bradshaw

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players. They all are ready to give their best to entertain fans. This match is going to be played between Croatia vs Wales on 26th March 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Poljud. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result of the birth teams. On the basis of the report, the CRO team won 0 matches and the WAL team also did not win any single match. But the WAL team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.