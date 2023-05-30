Crossroads Cowboy Accident: Marley Jo And Dana Kate, Chad Fryar Daughter? Death And Obituary

The breaking news is coming that two sisters lost their lives in a tragic accident. Now, people want to know who was Dana Kate and Marley Jo who lost their lives in a tragic accident. She was the daughter of Chad Fryar. Chad Fryar had three young children. The big news is coming that his two daughters are lost their lives. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Currently, this news is made headlines on the social media platforms. Chad Fryar’s two daughters were killed in the crash. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Chad Fryar who is 37 years old, and his two daughters were killed in the crash. His son is also fitting for his life after the horror crash. As per reports, their truck was smashed into by a train and dragged for half a mile. Chad Fryar was driving the vehicle in which his two daughters and one son were traveling. His car was hit by a train killing his two daughters. Both the girl was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared both daughters dead.

Crossroads Cowboy Accident

Further, this accident happened on May 27, 2023. In this accident, Chad Fryar’s both daughters lost their lives in a traffic car accident. Chad Fryar’s son’s name is Bo Henry. Both Chad and his son, Bo Henry, were fighting for their lives in the hospital. Bo Henry’s health condition is very critical. He needed surgery to save his life. Further, Chad’s both daughters died in the collision. Chad is now fine but his son is battling his life in the hospital. As per reports, the train was heading north when it hit Chad’s car as it crossed the tracks, smashing into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Further, Chad Fryar also shared his family pictures on social media platforms. Both his daughters could not survive the fatal crash. Of the people who were on the train, no one is hurt. The investigation is still ongoing. Chad Fryar is the pastor of the Crossroads Cowboy church. His daughter’s death news left everyone in shock. Now, people are paying tribute to Marley Jo and Dana Kate. This is a tough time for Chad Fryar. We are not able to share more information about his late daughters due to lake of information. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.