CRTH vs FLMI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Corinthians vs Fluminense Brazillian Serie A

Hello football lovers, Brazillian Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Corinthians (CRTH) and Fluminense (FLMI). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am on Monday 29 May 2023 and this football match will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo in Brazil. If you are also a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams had played numerous head-to-head matches in this tournament and now going to play once more. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams. Corinthians faced three losses and two draws in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Fluminense faced two losses, two victories and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

CRTH vs FLMI (Corinthians vs Fluminense) Match Details

Match: Corinthians and Fluminense

Tournament: Brazillian Serie A

Date: Monday, 29th May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil

CRTH vs FLMI (Corinthians vs Fluminense) Starting 11

Corinthians (CRTH) Possible Starting 11 1.Carlos Miguel, 2. Gil, 3. Bruno Mendez, 4. Matheus Bidu, 5. Murillo Costa, 6. Adson Ferreira Soares, 7. Jose Bezerra Maciel Junior Paulinho, 8. Maycon Barberan, 9. Fausto Vera, 10. Roger Guedes, 11. Yuri Alberto

Fluminense (FLMI) Possible Starting 11 1.Fabio Maciel, 2. Nino Filho, 3. Samuel Xavier, 4. Vitor Mendes, 5. Andre Trindade, 6. Paulo Henrique Ganso, 7. Matheus Martinelli, 8. Jhon Arias, 9. Felipe Melo, 10. Lele, 11. German Cano

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Watch Live and some official online streaming sites. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.