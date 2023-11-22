CRU vs VASG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Brazilian Serie A League 2023. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Cruzeiro (CRU) and Vasco da Gama(VASG). Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so excited to watch this match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 03:30 am on Thursday 23 November 2023 and this match is going to take place at the Stadium Mineirao. Here, we shared all the information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

In this league, both teams have played many matches and now going to play one more match head-to-head. This upcoming match is the 34th match of both teams in this tournament and it will be a banging match. Cruzeiro has faced 10 wins, 10 draws, or 13 losses in the previous 33 matches and this team is ranked in the 16th place on the points table. On the other side, Vasco da Gama has faced 11 wins, 7 draws, and 15 losses in the last 33 matches and this team is ranked at 15th place in the points table. Both team will play until the end which makes thsi match more interesting.

CRU vs VASG (Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama) Match Details

Match: Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama (CRU vs VASG)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A League

Date: Thursday, 23rd November 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Mineirao

CRU vs VASG (Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama) Starting 11

Cruzeiro (CRU) Possible Starting 11 1.Rafael Cabral, 2. William Furtado, 3. Hueglo Neris, 4. Marlon Xavier, 5. Lucas da-Cruz Oliveira, 6. Luciano Castan, 7. Wesley Ribeiro, 8. Filipe Machado, 9. Lucas Silva-Borges, 10. Bruno Rodrigues, 11. Rafael Elias

Vasco da Gama (VASG) Possible Starting 11 1.Leo Jardim, 2. Paulo Henrique, 3. Maicon, 4. Gary Medel, 5. Lucas Piton, 6. Erick Marcus, 7. Ze Gabriel, 8. Bruno Praxedes, 9. Paulo Lucas, 10. Gabriel Pec, 11. Carlos Sebastian Ferreira

According to reports, it is difficult to predict the team's victory as both the teams have played well and given mostly similar gameplay performances. There is no chance of rain on the match day, the weather is clear and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.