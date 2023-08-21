CRY vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League

It is coming forward that the Premier League’s next football match is going to talk place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Crystal Palace (CRY) and another team Arsenal (ARS). This football match will begin play at 12:30 am pm on Tuesday 22 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Selhurst Park Stadium. Both teams contain a large number in thier fan list who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match and both will give their best to make their victory. If we talk about the points table, Crystal Palace played one match in this tournament in which they faced victory and are currently ranked in the 7th place of the points table. On the other hand, Arsenal played one match before this and they also faced victory. Currently, this team is ranked in the 8th place in the points table. Both teams will give thier best and win the heart of the fans and audience at the stadium.

CRY vs ARS (Crystal Palace vs Arsenal) Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal (CRY vs ARS)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Tuesday, 22nd August 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium

CRY vs ARS (Crystal Palace vs Arsenal) Starting 11

Crystal Palace (CRY) Possible Starting 11

1. Sam Johnstone, 2. Joel Ward, 3. Tyrick Mitchell, 4. Joachim Andersen, 5. Marc Guehi, 6. Eberechi Eze, 7. Michael Olise, 8. Will Hughes, 9. Cheick Doucoure, 10. Jordan Ayew, 11. Odsonne Edouard

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11

1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. William Saliba, 3. Ben White, 4. Jurrien Timber, 5. Bukayo Saka, 6. Thomas Partey, 7. Martin Odegaard, 8. Kai Havertz, 9. Declan Rice, 10. Eddie Nketiah, 11. Gabriel Martinelli

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and Star Sports where the fans can enjoy this upcoming match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.