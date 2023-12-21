CRY vs BHA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League

Here, we are back to share the details of the next football match of the Premier League 2023. It is fixed to be played between the teams: Crystal Palace (CRY) and this team will play against Brighton (BHA). Yes, you heard right both teams will play against each other and it increases the interest among the fans. This match will begin play at 01:30 am on Friday 22 December 2023 at Selhurst Park Stadium. Many people are expressing their excitement for this match and showing their curiosity to know more. Let us know the further information about this upcoming match in this article, so read completely.

Both teams gave their best in the last matches of this league but they didn’t receive a good response from the fans and viewers. In this league, both are going to play their 18th match and it will be a banging match. Brighton has faced seven wins, five draws, or five losses and the team is currently ranked in the 9th place on the points table. On the other side, Crystal Palace has faced four wins, five draws, or eight losses in the last matches and this team is ranked in the 15th position on the points table.

CRY vs BHA (Crystal Palace vs Brighton) Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Brighton (CRY vs BHA)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Friday, 22nd December 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

CRY vs BHA Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium

CRY vs BHA (Crystal Palace vs Brighton) Starting 11

Crystal Palace (CRY) Possible Starting 11 1.Dean Henderson, 2. Joel Ward, 3. Tyrick Mitchell, 4. Nathaniel Clyne, 5. Joachim Andersen, 6. Marc Guehi, 7. Jairo Riedewald, 8. Jeffrey Schlupp, 9. Michael Olise, 10. Chris Richards, 11. Jean-Philippe Mateta

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Bart Verbruggen, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Jan Paul van Hecke, 4. James Milner, 5. Pascal Gross, 6. Adam Lallana, 7. Mahmoud Dahoud, 8. Simon Adingra, 9. Carlos Baleba, 10. Evan Ferguson, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on FanCode where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Brighton has more chances to face victory in this match against Crystal Palace. Presently, nothing can be said because the previous matches of both teams were mostly similar. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. It is determined this match will be one of the best matches. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.