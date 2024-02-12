Headline

CRY vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

We are back for the sports lovers, especially for those who were waiting for the next football match of the Premier League. It is reported that this match is set to be played between Crystal Palace (CRY) and another team (CHE). Both teams have so many fans and both will play the game against each other which is creating excitement. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 13 February 2024 and is going to take place at Selhurst Park, a Football Stadium located in Selhurst, London Borough of Croydon, England. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match, so don’t skip any single piece of word or line.

CRY vs CHE Live Score

According to the points table, the previous gameplay performances of both teams were so amazing that won the hearts of many. Now, fans are waiting for this match. Both teams have played a total of 23 matches and now going to play their second face-to-face match. Chelsea has faced nine wins, ten draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is currently ranked in the 11th place on the points table. Crystal Palace has faced six wins, eleven draws, or six losses and the team is ranked in the 14th place on the points table.

CRY vs CHE (Crystal Palace vs Chelsea) Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (CRY vs CHE)
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Tuesday, 13th February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
CRY vs CHE Venue: Selhurst Park

CRY vs CHE (Crystal Palace vs Chelsea) Starting 11

Crystal Palace (CRY) Possible Starting 11 1.Dean Henderson, 2. Tyrick Mitchell, 3. Nathaniel Clyne, 4. Joachim Andersen, 5. Marc Guehi, 6. Jeffrey Schlupp, 7. Eberechi Eze, 8. Will Hughes, 9. Chris Richards, 10. Jefferson Lerma, 11. Jean-Philippe Mateta

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Djordje Petrovic, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Ben Chilwell, 4. Malo Gusto, 5. Axel Disasi, 6. Conor Gallagher, 7. Enzo Fernandez, 8. Noni Madueke, 9. Moises Caicedo, 10. Cole Palmer, 11. Raheem Sterling

This upcoming match will be the 24th match of both teams in this league. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently hard to say because the last matches of both teams were not so well. However, it is confirmed this upcoming football will be most liked by the fans and viewers. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes this match more interesting. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.