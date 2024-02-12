CRY vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League

We are back for the sports lovers, especially for those who were waiting for the next football match of the Premier League. It is reported that this match is set to be played between Crystal Palace (CRY) and another team (CHE). Both teams have so many fans and both will play the game against each other which is creating excitement. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 13 February 2024 and is going to take place at Selhurst Park, a Football Stadium located in Selhurst, London Borough of Croydon, England. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match, so don’t skip any single piece of word or line.

According to the points table, the previous gameplay performances of both teams were so amazing that won the hearts of many. Now, fans are waiting for this match. Both teams have played a total of 23 matches and now going to play their second face-to-face match. Chelsea has faced nine wins, ten draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is currently ranked in the 11th place on the points table. Crystal Palace has faced six wins, eleven draws, or six losses and the team is ranked in the 14th place on the points table.

CRY vs CHE (Crystal Palace vs Chelsea) Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (CRY vs CHE)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Tuesday, 13th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

CRY vs CHE Venue: Selhurst Park

CRY vs CHE (Crystal Palace vs Chelsea) Starting 11

Crystal Palace (CRY) Possible Starting 11 1.Dean Henderson, 2. Tyrick Mitchell, 3. Nathaniel Clyne, 4. Joachim Andersen, 5. Marc Guehi, 6. Jeffrey Schlupp, 7. Eberechi Eze, 8. Will Hughes, 9. Chris Richards, 10. Jefferson Lerma, 11. Jean-Philippe Mateta