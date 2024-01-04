CRY vs EVE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Crystal Palace vs Everton FA Cup League

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. It is coming out that the FA Cup League is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between two teams Crystal Palace (CRY) and another team Everton (EVE). This match is fixed to be played at 02:00 am on Friday 5 January 2024. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet. It will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium, a multi-use stadium. Still, several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and many more.

No details are emerging related to the points table and it is said that this league began recently. Reportedly, both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match and it will be a banging match of this league. Both teams had played many matches before this tournament and it indicates that this match would be different from the other matches. Both teams have active and strong players in their team who will perform their best till the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch with joy.

CRY vs EVE (Crystal Palace vs Everton) Match Details

Match: Crystal Palace vs Everton (CRY vs EVE)

Tournament: FA Cup League 2023

Date: Friday, 5th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium

CRY vs EVE (Crystal Palace vs Everton) Starting 11

Crystal Palace (CRY) Possible Starting 11 1.Dean Henderson, 2. Joel Ward, 3. Tyrick Mitchell, 4. Nathaniel Clyne, 5. Joachim Andersen, 6. Marc Guehi, 7. Jairo Riedewald, 8. Jeffrey Schlupp, 9. Michael Olise, 10. Chris Richards, 11. Jean-Philippe Mateta

Everton (EVE) Possible Starting 11 1.Jordan Pickford, 2. Jarrad Branthwaite, 3. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 4. Nathan Patterson, 5. James Tarkowski, 6. Andre Gomes, 7. Dwight McNeil, 8. Amadou Onana, 9. James Garner, 10. Jack Harrison, 11. Beto Bercique

This football match will be live broadcast on Fancode and some verified online streaming platforms. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is not easy to predict because both of the teams played well in their last. However, there is no information about the previous scores and the points table. Players of both teams are fine and no one is injured. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain, which makes the match more interesting.