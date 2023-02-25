CRY vs LIV Dream11 Prediction Live Score Lineup Premier League Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Premier League is back with another battle of the teams in which, all the brilliant players will be seen in the match tonight. According to the latest updates, the league has already come with lots of matches in recent days and now, they are coming with one more match tonight. Now, the match will be taken place in the upcoming days. Let us tell you that team Crystal Palace (CRY) and team Liverpool (LIV) will face off each other on the football ground. So, let’s find out more about the latest match.

In this article, we will share some important information of the match such as time, date, venue, league and lineup players which is also important to share with those who are going to create their own team on Dream11 and Fantasy league. Well, players like Johnstone S, Arthur, Diaz L, Ramsay C, and Thiago will not be a part of the match tonight due to their injuries. Another side, Ferguson N, Ward J, Zaha W, Gomez J, and Konate L will remain questionable until the last minute of the match. England D will be the referee of the match.

CRY vs LIV Match Details

Team Names:- Crystal Palace (CRY) vs Liverpool (LIV)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- Selhurst Park (London)

Date:- Sunday, February 26, 2023

Time:- 01:15 AM IST

CRY vs LIV Squad Player

Crystal Palace (CRY):- Vicente Guaita, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Odsonne Edouard, Joel Ward, James McArthur, Sam Johnstone, Owen Goodman, David Ozoh, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Naouirou Ahamada, Luka Milivojevic, Kofi Balmer, Joseph Whitworth, Nathan Ferguson, Jairo Riedewald, Cheick Doucoure, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, James Tomkins, and Will Hughes.

Liverpool (LIV):- Joseph Gomez, Darwin Nunez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Adrian(GK), Melkamu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Curtis Jones, Ben Doak, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Harvey Davies, Arthur Melo, Nathaniel Phillips, Calvin Ramsay, Bobby Clark, Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

CRY vs LIV Lineups Player

Crystal Palace (CRY):- Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Doucoure, Hughes, Eze, Ayew, and Edouard.

Liverpool (LIV):- Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Nunez, and Jota.

CRY vs LIV Match Prediction

Here are a total of 20 teams playing against each other on the football ground. As we can see that team LIV is in the 8th spot with 22 matches where they won 10 matches and lost 7 matches. Another side, team CRY is in the 12th spot with 23 matches where they lost 9 and won 6 matches. As per the reports, team LIV has a better chance to win this match tonight.