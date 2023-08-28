Cryptocurrency Alternatives to Bitcoin

If you have heard anything about cryptocurrency before, there’s a good chance that you have heard about Bitcoin. It has become one of the hottest investments around in a relatively short period of time.

After looking at BTC price, you may come to find that the prices are a little steep. The good news is that there are several alternatives – known as altcoins – that are great to invest in.

Ethereum

If Bitcoin is the clear #1 in the cryptocurrency world, then Ethereum is #2. It was second to the market, just a short time after Bitcoin began gaining steam. And like Bitcoin, it is an open-source network that is ultimately managed by the users. That said, there are some major differences between the two.

Ethereum works through “smart contracts.” These contracts are written in computer code, which is eventually uploaded into the blockchain. Other cryptocurrencies can operate through those smart contracts as well. Though the price isn’t as high as Bitcoin, it still goes for more than $1,600 per coin which is substantially higher than many of the other altcoins on the market these days.

Litecoin

When talking about Bitcoin, there are many who feel as though Litecoin is something of a sibling to the originator. They both work basically the same way, but there are a few major differences (like Ethereum) that separates Litecoin from Bitcoin at the end of the day. The least of which is that we know who the creator of Litecoin is (Charlie Lee) whereas we don’t know who created Bitcoin.

Transactions on Litecoin are designed to be quite a bit faster than Bitcoin. As a matter of fact, they are roughly four times faster than its counterpart. Litecoin is able to confirm the legitimacy of transactions far sooner. The number of coins is also a major difference. Whereas Bitcoin has just 21 million total coins, Litecoin has around 84 million total coins.

Binance Coin

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Users are able to buy, sell, and trade forms of cryptocurrency on the platform quickly and easily. Because of the popularity of Binance, there was then the creation of Binance Coin. It has more than $42 billion in market capitalization, making it a serious player in the world of crypto.

Because it is readily available to trade on Binance, it is easy for investors to gain access to. Even better, that Binance Coin can be invested directly into the Binance Smart Chain network, furthering the decentralized theme. Binance’s growth will continue to be worth watching moving forward, especially as customers seek an alternative to Bitcoin.

Ripple

The biggest issue with cryptocurrency is the fear that a customer’s money is not protected in an unregulated space. Where Ripple aims to be different is in providing a resolution to that problem. The biggest difference between Ripple and other forms of crypto is that Ripple does not need to be mined. That alone makes it more accessible to the common investor, whereas mining other coins is a very expensive endeavor.

Ripple is essentially a currency exchange and money transfer network. It processes transactions across the globe and offers low fees, which is a huge selling point for the average customer. Ripple also has very fast settlement times. Maybe the biggest reason to consider Ripple is its backers. Ripple is beginning to find support from larger financial institutions, something that other Bitcoin alternatives struggle to achieve. With the backing of major financial names, the public further understands that its money is safe in the Ripple exchange platform.