CSIR UGC NET Final Result 2019-20 Declared @ csirnet.nta.nic.in Merit List Rank Card :- National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the revised CSIR NET final Result 2019 for December examination yesterday i.e. on January 30, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the December examination can check their results on the official website of NTA CSIR NET i.e. at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Final Result 2019-20

The examination was conducted on December 15 and 27, 2019 at various centers across the country. Earlier, the result was announced on January 15, 2020. However, the result declared yesterday has been finalized after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates until the stipulated date of January 3, 2020. Candidates can now log onto the official exam portal i.e. csirnet.nta.nic.in to check their results online.

As per the official notice, “the interim order of Hon’ble High Court of Punjab & Haryana dated 24.11.2017 in the case of CSIR Vs Ramandeep Kaur(LPA – 2243 – 2017), the result of Joint CSIR-UGC Test for Junior Research Fellowship(JRF) and Eligibility for Lectureship (NET) held on 15-12-2019 & 27-12-2019 is being declared subject to outcome of Appeal.”

Steps to check CSIR NET Final Result 2019:

Go to the official website i.e. csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the relevant link–CSIR NET Result 2019

Merit List will open as a PDF File

Enter your roll number and other details

Check the rank awarded to you in the merit list

Download and save merit list for future use

This year a total of 274345 candidates appeared for CSIR NET 2019 examination that was conducted in 605 centers in 214 cities. No separate intimation letter shall be issued by the Agency further. The fellowship will be effective from July 1, 2020. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of CSIR NET.