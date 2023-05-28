CSK vs GT Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Who Will Win Today TATA IPL

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you that a very well-known and amazing TATA IPL league is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a much-awaited and highly anticipated match that is going to be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. Both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following. Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the CHE vs GT match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans. Now all the fans are also super excited as they want to support their favorite team. Now if anyone wants to see the game then you can book the tickets from the website. Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in TATA IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Ahmedabad, IN is smoke and there are 38% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match like the team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Chennai Super Kings (CHE) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 28th May 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

Chennai Super Kings (CHE) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Ajinkya Rahane, 4. Shivam Dube, 5. Moeen Ali, 6. Ravindra Jadeja, 7. MS Dhoni(WK)(C), 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. Maheesh Theekshana, 10. Matheesha Pathirana, 11. Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11:1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Sai Sudharsan, 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. Hardik Pandya(C), 6. David Miller, 7. Rahul Tewatia, 8. Rashid-Khan, 9. Mohit Sharma, 10. Noor Ahmad, 11. Mohammed Shami

Match prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous among people and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans on 28th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. The GT team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the CHE team won 3 matches and lost 1 match. The GT team has more chances to win the match against the CHE.