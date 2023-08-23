CT vs SEU Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Cape Town City vs Sekhukhune United South African League

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing South African League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Cape Town City vs Sekhukhune United. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the CT vs SEU match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

League: South African League

Team: Cape Town City (CT) vs Sekhukhune United (SEU)

Date: 23rd August 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Athlone Stadium

Cape Town City (CT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Darren Keet, 2. Thamsanqa Mkhize, 3. Taariq Fielies, 4. Keanu Cupido, 5. Marc van Heerden, 6. Thato Mokeke, 7. Darwin Gonzalez, 8. Thabo Nodada, 9. Juan Camilo Zapata, 10. Joaquim Paciencia, 11. Khanyisa Mayo

Sekhukhune United (SEU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Badra Ali Sangare, 2. Daniel Cardoso, 3. Nyiko Mobbie, 4. Edwin Gyimah, 5. Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, 6. Vusimuzi Mncube, 7. Kamohelo Mokotjo, 8. Jamie Webber, 9. Larry Bwalya, 10. Chibuike Ohizu, 11. Elias Mokwana

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match will be played between Cape Town City vs Sekhukhune United on 23rd August 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Athlone Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the CT team won 2 matches and the SEU team won 1 match. So the CT team has more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.