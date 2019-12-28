CTET Results 2019 Declared Check @ ctet.nic.in, 22.55% Candidates Qualified Score Card :- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE CTET 2019 examination can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in and check their results.

CTET Results 2019 Declared

The CTET 2019 examination was held in 110 cities across India on December 8, 2019, in which approximately 24 lakh, five thousand and 145 (24,05,145) candidates appeared. Further, the CBSE CTET 2019 answer keys were released on December 23.

A total of 5 lakh 42 thousand 285 (5,42,285) candidates have been declared qualified i.e. a total of 22.55% of candidates have been qualified.

Steps to check CBSE CTET Results 2019

Log on to the official website of CBSE CTET 2019, ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘CTET Dec 2019 Results’

Enter your application number and date of birth

Click on submit

CBSE CTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.

According to the official press release, a total of 3.12 lakh females and 2.2 lakh male candidates have passed the exam.

Out of these 5.4 Lakh candidates, 2.4 Lakh qualified in Paper -1(for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school), and 2.9 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

The CTET certificate holder shall apply to schools of the Central Government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc. and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

The candidates may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET. The schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.