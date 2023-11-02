CUI vs VASG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brazilian Serie A-League Scorecard

We are back for the sports lovers and we have a piece of exciting news for those who like football. The next match of the Brazillian Serie A is going to be played and this match is set to take place between Cuiab (CUI) and Vasco da Gama (VASG). Lots of people are waiting for this match and many are hitting the online platforms to know more about this upcoming football match. It is set to begin at 01:30 a.m. on Friday 3 November 2023 at Arena Pantanal. Both team’s fans are showing their curiosity to know more, so keep continue your reading to get details about this upcoming football match.

Both teams played superbly in this league and received a lot of responses from the audience and viewers. If we talk about the points table, both of the teams have played a total of 30 matches in the tournament. Cuiaba has faced 11 wins, 7 draws, or 12 losses and is currently ranked in the 10th place of the points table. On the other side, Vasco da Gama has faced 8 wins, 7 draws, or 15 losses in the last matches and is currently ranked in the 18th place of the points table. This match will be a bang match of this league and it will win the hearts of many viewers.

CUI vs VASG (Cuiabá vs Vasco da Gama) Match Details

Match: Cuiaba vs Vasco da Gama (CUI vs VASG)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Friday, 3rd November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Arena Pantanal

CUI vs VASG (Cuiabá vs Vasco da Gama) Starting 11

Cuiabá (CUI) Possible Starting 11 1.Walter Altune, 2. Uendel Pereira Goncalves, 3. Marllon Borges, 4. Matheus Alexandre, 5. Allyson, 6. Clayson da Silva Vieira, 7. Denilson Borges, 8. Ronald dos-Santos-Lopes, 9. Raniele, 10. Deyverson Silva Acosta, 11. Derik Lacerda