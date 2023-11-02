Sports

CUI vs VASG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brazilian Serie A-League Scorecard

16 seconds ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back for the sports lovers and we have a piece of exciting news for those who like football. The next match of the Brazillian Serie A is going to be played and this match is set to take place between Cuiab (CUI) and Vasco da Gama (VASG). Lots of people are waiting for this match and many are hitting the online platforms to know more about this upcoming football match. It is set to begin at 01:30 a.m. on Friday 3 November 2023 at Arena Pantanal. Both team’s fans are showing their curiosity to know more, so keep continue your reading to get details about this upcoming football match.

CUI vs VASG Live Score

Both teams played superbly in this league and received a lot of responses from the audience and viewers. If we talk about the points table, both of the teams have played a total of 30 matches in the tournament. Cuiaba has faced 11 wins, 7 draws, or 12 losses and is currently ranked in the 10th place of the points table. On the other side, Vasco da Gama has faced 8 wins, 7 draws, or 15 losses in the last matches and is currently ranked in the 18th place of the points table. This match will be a bang match of this league and it will win the hearts of many viewers.

CUI vs VASG (Cuiabá vs Vasco da Gama) Match Details

Match: Cuiaba vs Vasco da Gama (CUI vs VASG)
Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League
Date: Friday, 3rd November 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Arena Pantanal

CUI vs VASG (Cuiabá vs Vasco da Gama) Starting 11

Cuiabá (CUI) Possible Starting 11 1.Walter Altune, 2. Uendel Pereira Goncalves, 3. Marllon Borges, 4. Matheus Alexandre, 5. Allyson, 6. Clayson da Silva Vieira, 7. Denilson Borges, 8. Ronald dos-Santos-Lopes, 9. Raniele, 10. Deyverson Silva Acosta, 11. Derik Lacerda

Vasco da Gama (VASG) Possible Starting 11 1.Leo Jardim, 2. Maicon, 3. Leonardo Conceicao, 4. Paulo Henrique, 5. Lucas Piton, 6. Ze Gabriel, 7. Marlon Gomes, 8. Bruno Praxedes, 9. Dimitri Payet, 10. Gabriel Pec, 11. Pablo Vegetti

It is quite hard to predict which team will face victory in this upcoming match but Cuiaba has more chances to win. It is easily available to live stream on Fancode where the fans and viewers can enjoy it. The weather is clean and clear on the match which will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. All the players are fine and no one is suffering from any injury. Fans support thier favorite team and players. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics on sports.

