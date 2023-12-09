Cuney: 2 Dead, Others Injured After Highway 175 Crash, CCTV Video Footage

In the tragic events of devasting crashes and accidents, a case is coming out related to a crash incident that occurred on Highway 175 in Cuney on Friday night. The news of this crash incident is making headlines on the news channels and it is attracting the interest of people. Two people passed away after being involved in this accident and many others were injured seriously in this accident. Lots of people are showing their interest in knowing more details. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information and we will also talk about the deceased individuals, so read completely.

There is an investigation was also begun regarding this crash incident and our sources have fetched all details from the available sites or platforms. The news of this crash is coming out from Cuney, Texas, and it happened on Highway 175 in Cuney on Friday night 8 December 2023. The Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace has stated that two people lost their lives in this accident and several others were injured badly in this incident. Presently, all the details and the exact reason behind this accident remain unknown.

2 Dead, Others Injured After Highway 175 Crash

The authorities stated that it was a head-on collision between two vehicles and one more vehicle crashed in this accident. It is reported that the third vehicle is to go airborne and roll. In this accident, two people died and several were injured badly. The deceased were identified as a 70-year-old man and a 28-year-old man. Both of the men were pronounced dead at the incident scene by Wallace. Presently, there is no personal details have been shared about the deceased even their names kept secret for the public. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Further, several were injured in this accident including an infant and they were rushed to the hospitals in Tyler and Jacksonville. The news of this crash is continuously running in the trends of social media and many are showing their reactions by commenting. This accident happened on Friday night on Highway 175 in Cuvey, Texas, United States, and the authorities are on the way to gather all the exact details.