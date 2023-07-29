Curtis Graves Cause of Death? ‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant’s Civil Rights Activist Dad Dies At 84

The news of another death is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, 52 took to Instagram on Friday, July 28, to announce the death of her father, Curtis Graves. The former Texas State Representative and civil rights activist was 84 at the time of his demise on Wednesday, July 26. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Graves was known for being more than a parent figure to Bryant. Born on August 26, 1983, to Joseph and Mable Graves, he was an accomplished civil rights activist and former politician from the state of Texas. Graves studied at the prestigious institutions of Texas Southern University and Princeton University. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Curtis Graves Cause of Death?

Let us tell you the death reason has not been revealed yet now. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share as soon as possible. Apart from this, let us tell you that there is not much information about the death that happened. When this death happened, people were shocked. No one thought that he would leave this world like this. It is very difficult for his loved ones to bear that he is no more. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.