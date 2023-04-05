Cuttack: Odisha Man Stabbed To Death Over No-Ball Decision In Cricket Match: Police

A piece of Horrifying news from the Cuttack district of Odisha is surfacing the net where a man was allegedly stabbed during an ongoing cricket match on Sunday. The incident is so shocking that has spread a terror wave among cricket lovers. The episode occurred when the man tried to defend the umpire on the no-ball decision. The man was trying to rescue the umpire who was attacked surprisingly over the no-ball decision during the cricket match. The incident took place in Mahisalanda village where the match between teams of Behrampur village and Sankarpur village was going on. The person who got killed during the conflict is identified as Lucky Rout, who was a spectator of the cricket match and was merely trying to defend the umpire over the decision.

This incident happened around 12.30 pm during the match when the umpire declared the batsman of Behranpur ‘out’. Listening to the umpire’s decision, the batting team got agitated and started arguing with the umpire. They forced him to change his decision. As the conflict was worsening, the man who got stabbed came to them to sort out the matter. The circumstances became alarming when a few people intervened and thrashed Lucky and started stabbing him with a sharp object. Be with us for the entire shocking event that has shaken the people.

Odisha Man Stabbed To Death Over No-Ball Decision

The family of the killed man is devasted and shattered completely. The person was only 22 years old. The villagers around the area are triggered for revenge. The situation has become so panicky in the district. The accused who have been identified as Samutiranjan Rout is handed over to the police. An investigation case has been filed and the police are trying to ease the tension between the villagers. It is reported that the victim was rushed to CB Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The arrogance among the youth is intensifying there.

The villagers, family, and friends of the young man who got murdered are in great turmoil since the episode went on. Assistant Commissioner of police Arun Kumar Swain has informed that they are also looking for another accused named Sangram Rout, who is absconding till now, but the other one is detained. The team has been formed by the police to capture the other accused. Stay tuned for the updates going around in the world…………