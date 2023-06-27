CV Dev Cause of Death? Actor and Drama Artiste CV Dev Passed Away, Family Wiki-Bio

The breaking news is coming that a very well-known Indian actor CV DEv is no more. This is a piece of unfortunate and heartbreaking news for everyone. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. People search for this news on various social media platforms. People have many quarrires regarding this news. His demise news left his fans in shock. People want to know how he died. What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know all these questions’ answers so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Malayalam actor and theatre artist CV Dev passed away. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also pays tribute to the late actor CV Dev. He was 83 years old at the time of his death. Noted Malayalam actor CV Dev who also worked in a number of plays, passed away on Monday in Kozhikode. As per reports, he was suffering from an age-related illness. He was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital due to a heart ailment.

CV Dev Cause of Death?

Further, With an impressive career spanning over five hundred films and numerous plays, C. V. Dev made a significant impact in the world of acting. Initially known as C. Vasudevan, he later adopted the stage name C. V. Dev after emerging as a prominent figure in the art scene. Some of his notable film credits include Sadayam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Pattabhishekam, Manassinakkare, Ullam, Njaan, Urumbukal Urangarilla, Sukhamayirikkatte, Mizhi Randilum, Chandrolsavam, Kadha Thudarunnu and many more. Originally from Kozhikode, his first film was Yaro Oral directed by Pavithran. His first debut movie was Yaro Oral (1987). His acting skill was very excellent. He always gained the attention of the public through his acting skills.

C V Dev, born in 1940 in Vadakara Chemmarathur, was the eldest son of Kanaran and Narayani. His journey in the art scene began in 1959 when he took on a role in the play ‘Vilakkinte Velichathil,’ directed by Sadanandan Kallai. This is a very big loss for the Malayalam industry. His memories never be forgotten. He will always stay in our hearts. This is a very difficult time for his family. The funeral will take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Westhill Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Janaki, and his children, Sukanya, Sukavya, and Sukatmajan. Additionally, his nephews, Vijisha, Suresh, and Dasan, mourn his loss.