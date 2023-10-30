Headline

CVC vs WBA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Coventry City vs West Brom English Championship League

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the English Championship League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Coventry City (CVC) and another team West Brom (WBA). Both of the teams have a large number of fans around the world who are waiting for this football match. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:30 am on Tuesday 31 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Coventry Building Society Arena. Lots of people and netizens are expressing their excitement to enjoy this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this football match.

CVC vs WBA Live Score

Both teams have played a total of 13 matches in this tournament and both of the teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Coventry City has faced three wins, six draws, or four losses and is ranked in the 20th place on the points table. On the other side, West Brom has faced five wins, five draws, or three losses in the last matches and is ranked in the 9th place of the points table. Both of the teams have strong and active players who will give thier best until the best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

CVC vs WBA (Coventry City vs West Brom) Match Details

Match: Coventry City vs West Brom (CVC vs WBA)
Tournament: English Championship League
Date: Tuesday, 31st October 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

CVC vs WBA (Coventry City vs West Brom) Starting 11

Coventry City (CVC) Possible Starting 11 1. Ben Wilson, 2. Kyle McFadzean, 3. Jay Da Silva, 4. Bobby Thomas, 5. Luis Binks, 6. Liam Kelly-I, 7. Josh Eccles, 8. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, 9. Yasin Ayari, 10. Matt Godden, 11. Ellis Simms

West Brom (WBA) Possible Starting 11 1. Alex Palmer, 2. Kyle Bartley, 3. Cedric Kipre, 4. Erik Pieters, 5. Darnell Furlong, 6. Matt Phillips, 7. Okay Yokuslu, 8. Alex Mowatt, 9. Grady Diangana, 10. John Swift, 11. Jed Wallace

As per the exclusive reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. The weather is completely clean on the match day and there is no chance of rain. If we talk about the team winning prediction then West Brom has more chances to win this match against Coventry City but nothing can be exactly said too early. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury before this match.  It is expected that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

