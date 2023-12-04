Cyclone Michaung Updates: 2 Dead in Chennai Amid heavy Rain, Latest News

Today we are going to share such news with you, after knowing that you may also feel disappointed. Recent news has revealed that 2 people died in Chennai amid heavy rains. Yes, you heard it right. This news has created an uproar as soon as it came on the internet. Apart from the death of 2 people, there have been many other losses due to heavy rains. After this, a large number of people have been seen showing interest in knowing this news. Do you also want to know deeply about this incident? If yes, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph two people died due to heavy rains in Chennai. According to the information, it has been learned that the possibility of heavy rain had been predicted. Due to bad weather, a newly constructed wall collapsed on two people in Kanathoor, Chennai. This accident created concerns for the people nearby. After this people informed the police about this incident and the police reached the spot and continued their investigation on this matter. When the debris of the fallen wall was removed, the bodies of two people were found by the police. Police said that the person who lost his life due to heavy rain and bad weather was a resident of Jharkhand.

Cyclone Michaung Updates

During their ongoing investigation on this incident, the police while giving their statement to the public said that this incident was very terrible and people were also unaware of this accident. However, till now the police are continuing the investigation and have sealed the incident spot. The Meteorological Department has also alerted the flights departing from Chennai. Sources said that due to severe weather conditions, flight operations have been suspended till 11 pm on Monday. However, passengers may face some difficulties in traveling. Chennai airport in particular has been suspended between 9.17 am and 11.30 am.

Because of such weather, the Government of Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday. People will have to face this difficult weather by staying in their homes only. The Government of Tamil Nadu believes that the more people try to stay in their homes in this season, the safer they will be. Whatever information we had related to this news, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.