D. Sridhar Death Reason? Assistant Professor of Medical College Killed in Accident

Do you know that an assistant professor of Puducherry’s Mahatma Medical College and Research Institute died? According to a news, it has come to know that the professor lost his life in a road accident. Yes, you heard it right. This information is spreading like wildfire on the internet. A number of inquiries have been made, including: When did the accident happen? How much damage has been caused by this accident? There are many concerns about the accident, including whether police are investigating it. Do you all want to know more about this accident? If yes, then stay with us till the end of the post as we have all the information you need.

This incident happened with an Assistant Professor of Mahatma Medical College and Research Institute in Perambalur late on Thursday night, the result of which came to light that we have lost an Assistant Professor of Mahatma Medical College and Research Institute. As soon as the police got the news of the accident, they immediately reached the spot, sealed the entire accident area, and interrogated the people nearby. Police also recovered a dead body from the accident area which has been traced. Police have clearly stated in their statement that the body recovered is none other than that of 34-year-old D. Sridhar of Bakalki Dindigul.

D. Sridhar Death Reason?

The police gave the news of this accident to the family members of D. Sridhar, from where it is known that the family felt a deep shock of his death because his family did not think that he lost D. Sridhar in a sudden road accident. Will give Police has fully disclosed this case and said that Dr. Sridhar was driving the car towards Dindigul, when he lost control and the vehicle hit an electric pole near Perambalur Four Roads, due to which he died. Death occurred. According to the information, we have come to know that Dr. Sridhar Dindigul was going to meet his parents at night and lost his life in a painful accident. The entire investigation of this case has been handed over to Perambalur Police. Now Perambalur Police will take every care of this case. Dr. Sridhar’s death has deeply saddened his colleagues and his students. People are mourning his death on social media in his memory. We pray that God Dr. May Sridhar’s soul rest in peace and may his family also gets the courage to overcome this crisis.