Dadeville Shooting: 3 Arrested in Shooting at Birthday Party in Alabama Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you that three people including two teenage brothers have been arrested in the shooting case. Authorities said on Wednesday that they killed four individuals and wounded 32 others on Sunday. This tragic incident happened at an Alabama Sweet 16 party. Recently this news has come on the internet and went viral on many social networking sites.

According to the report, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA said that Wilson LaMar Hill Jr,20, of Auburn has been arrested and accused of four counts of reckless murder. Two teen brothers are identified as Travis McCullough, 16, and Ty Reik McCullough, 17 and they are from Tuskegee. They were also on charges of reckless murder Tuesday night, ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett informed journalists earlier. They are being charged as adults. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Dadeville Shooting

Reportedly, The McCulloughs are brothers, an FBI agent declared. Prosecutors and police disclosed few details about the detentions, such as what spears were used or a possible motive. Gunfire exploded at a dance studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville where buddies and family had been honoring a 16-year-old girl’s birthday at 10:34 pm Saturday. Based on the report, the victims were identified as Shaunkivia Smith, 17, Corbin Holston, 23, Philstavious Dowdell, 18, and Marsiah Collins, 19. They were killed in a shooting incident which was happened in Alabama. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

officials stated that Four individuals stayed in a serious situation in hospitals Wednesday. Fifth Judicial District Attorney Mike Segrest floundered to maintain his composure thinking of Alexis Dowdell, the birthday girl whose brother was among those killed. The shooting began about an hour after a person with a gun was barred from the celebration.