Dadeville Shooting: 4 Dead and 28 Injured as Gunfire Erupts During 16-year-old’s Birthday Party

Initial information on the Deadville mass shooting argued that six people were killed and that more than 20 were shot. However, the latest news reports put the number of deaths just lower and the number of injured a little higher. This incident tragically resulted in the loss of four lives and many more injured,” Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency informed this during a news conference on Sunday, April 16. Filstavious, a senior at Dadeville High School “Phil” Dowdell was celebrating at his sister Alexis’s party before he was shot, his grandmother Annette Allen told You May Be Right. Dowdell’s mother was among the injured.

The party's DJ Keenan Cooper told that the party was briefly interrupted when attendees heard that someone had a gun. He shared that the gunmen were asked to leave but allegedly none did. Burkett said 28 people had suffered "a variety of injuries" and some of them were in serious condition. Fifteen teenagers were reportedly treated for gunshot injuries at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, hospital spokeswoman Heidi Smith told media outlets.

Of the 15, six have been released while nine have been moved to other medical facilities. Five of the hospitalized teenagers are in critical condition and four are in stable condition. According to NPR, some of the victims were taken to a trauma center in Birmingham, Alabama. Dadeville, Alabama, At least six people were killed in a mass shooting at a 16-year-old boy’s birthday party, and “several children” are among the dead. At least 20 people were shot in a terrible shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. Here are a few details on the latest incident in the United States. However, local media and witnesses at the scene have confirmed at least six deaths during an event organized by a dance studio. According to The Mirror, six people were killed and 14 others were injured in the horrible attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance class in Tallapoosa County.

The death toll at the scene has not yet been approved by the management, however, local announcer Elizabeth White claimed that more than 20 people were shot. A gruesome picture of the incident showed at least six teenagers who had been fatally shot lying on the ground. Some of the injured had died during the squabble. Meanwhile, shots were fired into a group of hundreds gathered in a Louisville park that same night, killing two and injuring four others. Police have not yet released any details on the suspects or how many sharpshooters were present. Last night’s incident happened just five miles from the incident that left six people dead, in what was the city’s second mass shooting this week, according to reports. For further information stay tuned with us.