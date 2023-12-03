D’Aguilar Highway Accident: Three in Hospital After Three-Car Crash Near Caboolture, Qld

An incident has surfaced on the internet which will blow your mind after knowing about it. Recent news reports have revealed a three-vehicle crash as paramedics raced on the D’Aguilar Highway near Caboolture, Queensland. Yes, you heard it right. On the internet, this information is spreading like wildfire. Numerous inquiries have been made, including: When did the accident occur? Has an investigation into this accident been started? Have the police caught the criminals who caused this accident? There are many concerns about this accident, including one that people are becoming increasingly curious to know about. Do you all want to know more about this accident? If yes, then stay with us till the conclusion of the post as we have all the information you need.

As we told you at the beginning of the article, three vehicles crashed as paramedics raced on the D’Aguilar Highway near Caboolture, QLD. This accident shocked the people traveling on the road. After this incident happened, people informed the police. After which the police reached the spot and continued their investigation. This incident created problems for the people passing by. After the investigation, the police stated to the public about this incident and said that this incident happened at 5 pm on D’Aguilar Highway at Caboolture. Two victims of this incident died on the spot, which became proof of how horrific this accident would be.

D’Aguilar Highway Accident

Police said that the Mazda CX-3 vehicle collided with the Nissan Micra vehicle. Although both the vehicles are moving in the west direction only. The police are continuing their investigation into the horrific accident that occurred on D’Aguilar Highway at Caboolture, keeping the incident site sealed. The police have conveyed the news of the death of two deceased persons in this accident to their families. After which his family looks dejected.

Identification of the victims who lost their lives in this accident: Police have said that one driver was 29 years old and the other driver was 24 years old. The 51-year-old Caboolture woman who was injured in the incident was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment, where she is still in a serious condition. Like always, this time this accident proved fatal which inspires us to drive safely. Whatever information we had related to this accident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.