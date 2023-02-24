Dale McCormick Cause of Death? What Happened to the Oneida Soccer Coach? Wiki-Bio

It is very hard to announce that Coach Dale McCormick has passed away recently. He was a trainer of the Oneida High School girl’s varsity soccer team. He is no more among his close ones and he breathed last Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Currently, the whole soccer team has been mourning his death. Now many people are exploring Dale McCormick’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

A very amazing and talented coach Dale McCormick is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 19 February 2023, Sunday in Melbourne, Florida, as per Bert Conklin. Conklin is the athletic director for the Oneida City School District. His passing news has been confirmed by his cousin Lisa Marie on Facebook. Dale drowned on Sunday afternoon while trying to save his two children from the water at a Melbourne, Florida beach. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Dale McCormick Cause of Death?

Dale McCormick was an amazing coach of the Oneida girl’s varsity soccer team. He died at the age of 48. When he died he was on vacation with his wife Bettina and their two children daughter Cortney, 7, and son Jaden, an 11th grader. He was a very kind and talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He loved a spent his free time with his family and friends and he will be always remembered by his family, friends and well-wishers. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Dale had a long history in the local youth soccer community before entering the varsity squad. Farina, whose daughter Kyler took part in McCormick’s Oneida varsity squad. Since Dale’s passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dale’s soul rest in peace. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.