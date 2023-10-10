Dale Wolfley Death Reason? Former WVU Lineman Dale Wolfley Passed Away at 56

We are going to share this news with our great grives that Dale Wolfey died at the age of 56 years and this news is making headlines on the internet sites. He was a former offensive lineman for West Virginia University and many liked his gameplay performances. His death news is heartbreaking news for his family members and loved ones who are expressing their sorrows for his loss. Many are hitting search engine platforms to know more about her passing and the circumstances surrounding her demise. Let us know every single piece of information about his death and himself in this article.

His death news was shared via Twitter and it is shared that “Tragic loss for mountaineer nation.” He died while sleeping Saturday night and his death news was confirmed the next day. He took his last breath on Sunday 8 October 2023 and he was 56 years old at the time of his passing. The cause of his death is not revealed yet and his family members didn’t disclose more details. Various rumors are flowing on the internet that explains the cause of his demise but nothing has been officially announced by his family members. Several details are left to share, so continue your reading to know more.

Dale Wolfley Death Reason?

Dale was a native of Orchard Park, New York, and was a guard for the Mountaineers for three seasons before being moved to the center position during his senior year in 1990. After finishing his graduation from West Virginia University. He began his coaching tenure as the head coach at Phoenix College, Arizona. Then, he returned to Morgantown in 2008 to assist Bill Stewart’s staff in his role as director of player personnel for the Mountaineers. He also held the position of coordinator of the WVU Varsity Club from 1981 to 1984.

He was a former Mountaineer football player and broadcaster. His sibling Ron Wolfey, an American former football player also participated in ten NFL seasons and he also expressed his sadness for his loss. Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many personalities also express their sorrows. He was survived by his beloved wife and two children, Stone and Maverick. His family will share the funeral and other details later on the day of his passing. He died on Sunday 8 October while sleeping at his residence at the age of 56 but the cause is still unknown.