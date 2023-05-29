Dallas Keogh Frankling Dies After Getting Injured At Kyneton Showground

The breaking news is coming that a well-known football player is no more. The football player was found dead. As per reports, the footballer’s identification is revealed as Dallas Keogh=Frankling. Dallas Keogh Frankling was a football player. His death news is going viral on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. His death made headlines on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. He was a junior football player. It is a piece of very sad and shocking news that the football player was found dead after the local match. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Dallas Keogh Frankling Dies

According to the sources, a football player was found dead who name was Dallas Keogh-Frankling. He passed away on Saturday. He died during an under-18s game. As per reports, when he was playing, he fell on the ground and not responding. This incident happened around 12:20 pm on Saturday. It is a very big loss for the Football community. Dallas Keogh-Franklin lost his life during the gameplay. On the incident day when he fell on the ground, he was rushed to the near hospital. His treatment was ongoing in Kyneton Hospital but the many efforts, the doctor was unable to save him and he died.

As per reports, his condition was very critical when he was rushed to the Kyneton Hospital. His name was also mentioned as one of the best players on the playground just before when he collapsed. The investigation is still ongoing. The police department released the identification of the football player who recently died. The footballer who passed away was named Dallas Keogh-Frankling. He was only 17 years old football player. This news is made headlines on the social media platform.

He even played out the rest of the game against Kyneton. He played this game after the final breath. His father’s name is Mark. When this incident happened his father first thought that the footballer’s ribs were broken but this is false his ribs were not broken. When Mark saw Dallas when he fell, Dallas’s eyes rolled in the back of Dallas’s head. That was a very horrific scene. People are sharing condolence to the football player’s family. It is a very tough time for his family. He lost his life at just small age. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.