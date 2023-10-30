Headline

Dan Fazio Cause of Death? Dan “Foz” Fazio Die In Tragic Accident CCTV Video

by Shivam Kumar

Recently, a terrible accident incident occurred in which Dan “Foz” Fazio passed away at the age of 47 years and his death news is continuously running in the trends of the internet sites. He was a beloved member of the twin community and the 94.9 WQMX weekend crew. He died after being involved in a tragic incident and lots of people are paying attention to know more about this incident. Many are hitting the search engine and asking various questions about this incident and his death. Let us know what happened to him, and the cause of his demise, and also discuss in detail about this crash incident in this article.

Dan Fazio Cause of Death

According to the exclusive sources, Foz was involved in a head-on collision caused by a drunk driver traveling on the wrong side of the road which led to his death and this shocking accident. This crash incident took place on Sunday 29 October 2023 and he was years old at the time of his passing. He sustained many serious injuries in this accident and succumbed his life to his injuries. His death news shocked the twin community and left a void among his family members, loved ones, and community members. Several details remain to share, so scroll down and continue your reading.

Dan Fazio Cause of Death?

If we talk bout himself, he was well-known for his contagious energy and larger-than-life personality. He was a beloved member of the 94.9 WQMX weekend crew, and he always spread love to all of those who were around him. His presence as the MC of the twin contests added a special touch to the events and his presence was an important part of the celebrations of the community. Dan “Foz” Fazio died after being struck into a head-on collision that happened when he was struck head-on by an intoxicated driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Following this terrible accident, the authorities reached the incident scene and began an investigation but the authorities didn’t share a lot of details regarding this incident. He was living with his beloved family members including his wife, Jess, and the other family members. Many are expressing their sorrows for his demise and sharing thier condolences with his family at this difficult time. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones. Our sources continue to gather more details and we will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

