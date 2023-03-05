Dan Relph Cause of Death? Longtime Middleton High School Teacher Dan Relph Passed Away

The Middleton High School community is mourning the passing of the beloved longtime Business Education teacher, Dan Replh who sadly passed away at the age of 77. According to the sources, the news of Dan’s passing was confirmed by his son Robert Relph for Senate. It is hard to believe that Dan Relph has gone from this world leaving his community and loved ones devastated. Unfortunately, Dan took his last breath on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the age of 77. His unfortunate passing has left everyone in deep shock including his entire family who loved him a lot.

Dan Relph’s son Robert Relph took his social media handles to confirm the passing of his father and wrote,” This morning my father, Dan Relph is no longer in pain and is in peace. He passed away early this morning at age 77. He was a great teacher for 46 years total beginning in Sun Prairie and then the majority of those years at Middleton High School. He taught Business Education and Drivers Ed”. Robert described him as a “great teacher” for almost 46 years total. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed, his colleagues and loved ones are paying tribute to him and left their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are passing from a difficult time.

Dan Relph Cause of Death?

Dan began his career as a teacher at Sun Prairie High School under the direction of Jerry Erickson. Then, he became a part of Edgerton High School and later, he gave his last 35 years at Middleton High School. His appearance in school communities will be always remembered. He retired from Business Education in 2001 and moved to Driver’s Education where he continued teaching in the classroom.

During his entire career as a teacher, he was knowledgeable, empathetic, and kind to all. Being a teacher, he was also a successful volleyball and track coach. He was always present for those who in need. Throughout his teaching, he impacted countless lives. He was a mentor and friend to those who sought him out.

As per the sources, the cause of his sudden passing has not been revealed yet but the sources are trying to collect more details. Several individuals including his colleagues and students are paying him tributes on social media. While writing this, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary details yet. Dan Relph will be always remembered by his family and friends. Stay tuned with us to know more details.