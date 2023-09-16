Dandesar Road Accident: Ex-Serviceman And Injured Girl Died In GMC Jammu

A girl lost her life in a car accident in the outermost region of Jammu State in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place in the village of Dandesar in Nowshera, which is located in the outermost part of the state. The deceased was a minor girl. She died on Thursday after sustaining critical injuries in a car accident. The incident occurred shortly after she was rushed to the nearest Government Medical College in the state’s outermost region, Dandesar, for medical treatment. The death of the minor girl brings the death toll in this case to two. Continue to read this whole article.

Dandesar Road Accident

Tabassum Sageer’s father Mohammad Sageera died on Thursday night. Mohammad Sageera used to be a jawan in the Indian Army. Tabasheer’s mother is 30 years old and is currently being treated at the GMC for her wounds and fractures. Tabassum’s parents are mourning the loss of their son. It is due to the loss of a beloved family member that Tabasheer has left a huge gap in their hearts. Swipe below to read more about this incident. This article will provide information about this incident, which will help you to gather some information.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when a car driven by a family from Rajouri, consisting of a male, female, and female passenger, as well as their female passenger, collided with a truck traveling on the wrong side of the road, en route from Rajouri to Jammu. The male passenger sustained minor injuries, while the female passenger and her daughter sustained minor injuries. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of traffic safety for all of us, and how one misstep can lead to a life-threatening accident. Let’s continue to read this article for not to miss a single piece of information from it.

Residents of Rajouri are expressing their utmost concern over the frequent occurrence of road accidents on the newly refurbished highway section between the districts of Nowshera and Sunderbani. They are attributing the incidents to the absence of a central dividing barrier between the two districts. The police have announced that a criminal case has been registered at Nowshera Police Station under the relevant provisions of the IPC. This incident serves as a reminder to people to pay attention to the road while driving their vehicles on the road. Stay tuned to our website for not to miss any newly upcoming news daily.