Daniel Fritz Death Reason? The Mayor of Moreland Hills Daniel Fritz Passed Away

The Village of Moreland Hills is mourning the passing of its beloved Mayor who has gone from this world leaving their community and villagers devastated. It is upsetting to hear that Mayor Daniel Fritz sadly passed away at the age of young age. According to a news release from the village, Mayor Daniel Fritz died suddenly. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed by the Village of Moreland Hills through an official statement released within the last two days. He served on Village Council for 12 years before being elected as a Mayor in 2019. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and what happened to Daniel Fritz.

Since the news of his sudden passing was broke on social media, his community and colleagues are paying tributes to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved mayor who was just not a father, a son, husband and leader. The official statement by The Village of Moreland Hills reads,” We were shocked and heartbroken to learn today of the sudden death of Mayor Daniel Fritz. Dan cared deeply for Moreland Hills. He served on Village Council for 12 years, before being elected Mayor in 2019″.

Daniel Fritz Death Reason?

The statement continued,” He also was a lifelong public servant, taking great pride in his long career as a firefighter and paramedic. In keeping with our Moreland Hills Charter, Council President Ethan Spencer succeeds in the office of Mayor. We are thinking most right now of the Fritz family, and out of respect for them, the Village has no further comments at the time”. Neither the statement nor his family disclosed the exact cause of his death but the sources are trying to collect more details about this. Well, Fritz had a great life as he and his wife Colleen have three children.

As per The Moreland Hills website, he had a deep appreciation for the environment and was committed to addressing environmental issues in the village. Other leaders and mayors paid tributes to Daniel Fritz. His sudden passing shocked the entire village who loved him a lot and always appreciated his work. Unfortunately, his family didn’t disclose the funeral arrangements yet. Whenever it will be available, we will share these details through our article. Keep in touch with us to know more. Stay tuned with us to know more details.