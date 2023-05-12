Daniel Penny: Ex-Marine Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Charge Over Jordan Neely Death

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that 24-year-old Daniel Penny, the ex-marine who placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on 1 May, is expected to surrender and face accusations of second-degree killing in association with the death, law enforcement authorities with details about the case informed. Recently this news has come on the internet and many people are very shocked. Now this news became a topic of discussion and people are very curious to know about the whole information of the incident. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Penny will allegedly turn himself in at the NYPD’s 5th Per cent in Chinatown on Friday, high-ranking police sources informed the publication. Daniel Penny will be arrested on criminal charges of second-degree killing, which could carry a prison term of up to 15 years, prosecutors informed the sources. A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declared in a statement we can assure you that 24 years old man Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the Second Degree. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Daniel Penny?

Meanwhile, also said that we can’t deliver any extra details until he has been prosecuted in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we hope to take place tomorrow. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office was long pressured to bring charges against Penny. In the wake of Neely’s death footage showing the meeting between the two surfaced online. The video also showed Penny placing Neely in a chokehold after the former shouted about his hunger and being ready to die while travelling on an F train. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the Micheal Jackson impersonator had a long history of mental illness and arrests and was allegedly lying senseless on the floor of the train when first responders reached. Later he was enunciated dead from neck compression and his death was ruled a homicide. Penny was taken into custody for questioning by the police but released without any charges. As per the latest update on Penny's likely arrest, his attorney Steve Raiser of Raiser and Kenniff informed them that he thinks his client will be fully exonerated of any crime.