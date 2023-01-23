Danny Farole Death Reason? Danny Farole Passed Away After Long Battle with Cancer

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Danny Farole has passed away recently. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Cancer Telethon mourned the loss of their Troubadour, the Godfather of the American Cancer Society Telethon. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are searching for Danny Farole’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Danny Farole took his last breath on 21 January 2023, Saturday. His passing has been confirmed by his friend Sheriff Nick Chimienti on his Facebook page. According to the report, Danny Farole's cause of death was cancer. He lost his life after a long battle with cancer.

Danny Farole Death Reason?

Danny Farole was a very kind and amazing person who sang at Spaghetti Dinner in 2012. He was one of the best strolling minstrels and he played the guitar and accordion while singing Italian songs. He was a great person and volunteered weekly at senior centres and clinics in the coal region area where he lived. Danny was a big supporter of Law Enforcement as he never failed to mention the Pennsylvania State Police and the Dauphin Co. Sheriff’s Office. He was a very talented person and he will be always missed by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, for the last fifteen years, he was committed to raising funds for the Carbon -Tamaqua unit’s telethon. Danny and his missis Peggy reside in Nesquehoning. He has appeared live on 40 of 42 American Cancer Society Telethons. His mother also died due to cancer in 1976. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his death. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.