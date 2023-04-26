Dantewada Attack: Ten Jawans, Driver Killed in Maoist IED Blast in Chhatisgarh’s

In the recent update, we got the information that ten security personnel and a driver have been martyred in Chhattisgarh. It has been reported that an IED blast killed ten jawans and a driver. The IED blast was carried out by Naxals and an extensive search for the culprits is ongoing. The incident occurred when the soldiers were conducting an Anti-Naxal operation. As per recent information, the Naxalities planted ‘Improvised explosive devices’ (IED) in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Be with us for the whole update.

It has been reported that the IED attack was by Maoist, a communist party in India. Maoists have been “the biggest internal security challenge” for India for the past few years.CPI(M) currently operates in the forest belt around central India in the states of Chhatisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. Also, it is present in the remote regions of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh in the tribal-dominated areas. It is operating many training centres in India. It has been estimated that the Naxilities’ current strength is at 9,000–10,000 armed fighters, with access to about 6,500 firearms.

It has been reported that the attack was carried out by Naxalites on a vehicle carrying ‘District Reserve Guard’ (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. The incident occurred on Wednesday, April, 25. The officials are searching for Naxals extensively. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He has assured the people that the Naxals won’t be spared. Reports tell us that jawans had gone there after getting inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the region. They were conducting anti-Maoist operations in the area of Dantewada.

CM Bhupesh Baghel also informed the media that This fight is in its last stage. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over the Naxal attack. The Home Minister also assured all the possible help to Chhattisgarh CM. In a previous encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, three security personnel were killed and two were injured on February 25. We have lost many soldiers in the past also who fought for our country's solidarity. We pay our heartfelt tributes to all our martyrs who gave away their life and remained unknown. We will update our viewers as we receive the latest information about this attack and further progress regarding the findings.