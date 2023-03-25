Darcelle XV Cause of Death? The World’s Oldest Working Drag Queen, Passed Away at 92

Here we share sad and shocking news that a famous drag queen Darcelle XV has passed away recently. He was formerly known as Portland’s illustrious drag queen who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday. When his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that their favorite person will leave the world like this. Now many people are curious to know about Darcelle XV and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Walter W. Cole was a drag queen, landlord, performer and operator of a cabaret in Portland, Oregon, who used the stage name Darcelle XV from 16 November 1930, until 23 March 2023. His 57 years of career as an amazing artist at the time of his death earned the title of oldest drag queen performer from Guinness World Records in 2016. He first purchased a coffee shop called Caffe Espresso, which later transferred and grew to incorporate a Jazz club called Studio A in the basement. In 1967 he bought a car in northwest Portland and it later changed its name to Darcelle XV Showplace. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Darcelle XV Cause of Death?

The renowned drag queen was a pioneering performer Darcelle is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 23 March 2023, Thursday. Since Danielle’s passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, the queen passed away due to natural causes in Portland, Oregon at the age of 92. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Walter W. Cole aka Darcelle XV was born on 16 November 1930 in Portland, Oregon, U.S. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and they expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.