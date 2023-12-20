CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Darlene Rednour: ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5 Star Tammy Slaton’s Mother Slammed For Not Appreciating

4 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating Darlene Rednour, mother of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5 star Tammy Slaton, faces criticism for not acknowledging her daughter’s milestone in weight loss. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tammy Slaton’s mother, Darlene Rednour, originally comes from Shawneetown, Illinois, and presently lives in Morganfield, Kentucky, as seen in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5. As per Darlene’s Facebook biography, she identifies as a “stay-at-home mom” and takes pride in being a grandmother to “10 beautiful grandkids.” Darlene shares her passion for cooking and mentions that she enjoys looking after her two dogs and her cat, Snowball.

Darlene Rednour married Frank Rednour in 2013. Sadly, Tammy Slaton’s stepfather, Frank, passed away on January 6, 2021, at the age of 62. While Darlene has been inactive on social media, her previous posts showcased heartfelt moments with her late husband. She made her television debut alongside her daughters Tammy and Amy Slaton in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 1. The relationship between Darlene and her daughters, Tammy and Amy, appeared strained, a fact highlighted in the recent TLC episode. Tammy, returning from a 14-month rehab stint, threw a housewarming party, shedding light on the family dynamics. After losing around 300 pounds, Tammy marked this significant achievement with an intimate house party.

What Happened to Darlene Rednour?

Despite inviting her mother, Darlene, she did not receive the appreciation or recognition she hoped for regarding her hard work and success. One critic humorously remarked, “Not surprised Tammy’s mom hasn’t uttered a word to her, lol.” Another viewer bluntly expressed, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—she’s a POS. Not a mother. She was just an incubator. Sitting there all smug, unable to even say, ‘It’s great to see you, Tammy. I’m proud of you.'” Yet another user commented, “Their mother seems utterly unhappy in her own life, making her a toxic presence in theirs.” A different user on social media tweeted, “That’s quite a substantial statement from their mom, but she still failed to offer an apology.” Darlene notably declined to escort Amy down the aisle during her wedding to now ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Amy had previously discussed her mother’s stance on her and Tammy pursuing weight loss surgery. In an episode of the TLC show, Amy reflected, saying, “My relationship with my mom was always a little rocky.” She further shared, “She doesn’t believe we’ll be successful. But I’m working on repairing things with her and demonstrating that we can succeed.” Contrary to Darlene’s doubts, both Slaton sisters, Tammy and Amy, proved her wrong by undergoing gastric bypass surgery and successfully shedding hundreds of pounds. Tammy provided a glimpse into how her childhood may have contributed to her ongoing weight challenges, sharing, “With five kids, our mom worked three jobs.” In parallel, Amy disclosed, “We didn’t receive much love and affection during our upbringing. In fact, it was quite the opposite.” She went on to say, “We were told we were stupid, lazy,” and Tammy added, “Ugly, fat.”

