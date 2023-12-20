CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Darlene Rednour: ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5 Star Tammy Slaton’s Mother Slammed For Not Appreciating

5 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating Darlene Rednour, mother of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5 star Tammy Slaton, faces criticism for not acknowledging her daughter’s milestone in weight loss. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tammy Slaton’s mother, Darlene Rednour, originally comes from Shawneetown, Illinois, and presently lives in Morganfield, Kentucky, as seen in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5. As per Darlene’s Facebook biography, she identifies as a “stay-at-home mom” and takes pride in being a grandmother to “10 beautiful grandkids.” Darlene shares her passion for cooking and mentions that she enjoys looking after her two dogs and her cat, Snowball.

Darlene Rednour

Darlene Rednour married Frank Rednour in 2013. Sadly, Tammy Slaton’s stepfather, Frank, passed away on January 6, 2021, at the age of 62. While Darlene has been inactive on social media, her previous posts showcased heartfelt moments with her late husband. She made her television debut alongside her daughters Tammy and Amy Slaton in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 1. The relationship between Darlene and her daughters, Tammy and Amy, appeared strained, a fact highlighted in the recent TLC episode. Tammy, returning from a 14-month rehab stint, threw a housewarming party, shedding light on the family dynamics. After losing around 300 pounds, Tammy marked this significant achievement with an intimate house party.

What Happened to Darlene Rednour?

Despite inviting her mother, Darlene, she did not receive the appreciation or recognition she hoped for regarding her hard work and success. One critic humorously remarked, “Not surprised Tammy’s mom hasn’t uttered a word to her, lol.” Another viewer bluntly expressed, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—she’s a POS. Not a mother. She was just an incubator. Sitting there all smug, unable to even say, ‘It’s great to see you, Tammy. I’m proud of you.'” Yet another user commented, “Their mother seems utterly unhappy in her own life, making her a toxic presence in theirs.” A different user on social media tweeted, “That’s quite a substantial statement from their mom, but she still failed to offer an apology.” Darlene notably declined to escort Amy down the aisle during her wedding to now ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Amy had previously discussed her mother’s stance on her and Tammy pursuing weight loss surgery. In an episode of the TLC show, Amy reflected, saying, “My relationship with my mom was always a little rocky.” She further shared, “She doesn’t believe we’ll be successful. But I’m working on repairing things with her and demonstrating that we can succeed.” Contrary to Darlene’s doubts, both Slaton sisters, Tammy and Amy, proved her wrong by undergoing gastric bypass surgery and successfully shedding hundreds of pounds. Tammy provided a glimpse into how her childhood may have contributed to her ongoing weight challenges, sharing, “With five kids, our mom worked three jobs.” In parallel, Amy disclosed, “We didn’t receive much love and affection during our upbringing. In fact, it was quite the opposite.” She went on to say, “We were told we were stupid, lazy,” and Tammy added, “Ugly, fat.”

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

natural supplements for male sexual enhancement the best male enhancement pill at gnc buy generic ed pills male enhancement pills one time use do sex enhancement pills work number 1 rated male enhancement lloyds pharmacy erectile dysfunction pills vigor max male enhancement reviews gold x male enhancement pills that make sex feel better does clomid help erectile dysfunction what medication can i take for erectile dysfunction what sex pills does 7 11 sell rhino shark male enhancement where can you buy testosterone cream for male enhancement pro plus liquid male enhancement male enhancement pills winnipeg best sex enhancement pills for male philippines dr oz ed pills vmax 7 11 erection pills erectile dysfunction medication free trial over the counter drugs for erectile dysfunction does ibs make it hard to lose weight pills to get rid of fat cells keto ignite pills side effects what is the best diet pills on the market strict diet for weight loss and muscle gain keto weight loss pills dragons den collagen weight loss pills kiss my keto fish friends gummy candy are rapid results keto gummies safe lose weight on daily harvest anxiety pen cbd is cbd oil good for knee replacement pain hemp seed oil gummie bears at sprouts cbd gummies and driving uk cbd pain cream 750 mg how can cbd oil help with anxiety highest potency cbd gummies what cbd helps with pain