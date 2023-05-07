Darshana Bharali Suicide Video Goes Viral On Twitter And Reddit Explained!

In our daily life, social media users lots of videos on a daily basis, and many of them went viral because of the content which is most liked by social media users or netizens. Similarly, there is a video coming out that featured Darshana Bharali and now this video is running in the trends of the social media platforms. Many people and social media users are searching for this video and hitting the search engine to know more about her and this viral video. In this article, we shared the complete information about her, this viral, and many more related to this topic, so read it completely.

This viral video featured a female college student and a 72-year-old man. The keyword to search this video is “JORHAT GIRL VIRAL VIDEO”. This video refers to an incident in Assam, India. It is said that this video contains a bad kind of activity between a young girl and a 72 years old man. The young woman is identified as Darshana Bharali. As per the sources, firstly she lured and secretly recorded an intimate video with a man. Later she uploaded this video to a po*nographic website. This video received good responses from the people and spread across the region which cause immense shame and humiliation for the man and his family.

Darshana Bharali Suicide Video

After coming out of this video, the 72 years old man committed suicide because he can’t bear the shame. He and his family faced immense shame and humiliation and decided to commit suicide. Now the victim’s family demanding punishment for the accused and this topic is running at the top of the news. She was also accused of carrying out some more similar acts with other men before this incident in the past. The police began an investigation and the local authorities arrested her or charged her under relevant laws. This investigation is continuous and ongoing.

This video is now running on the top of the internet and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this viral video. If we talk again about this whole topic then the 72 years old man committed suicide after getting viral of this video and he can't bear the shame. Therefore, he decided to commit suicide, and after his death police began an investigation which is still ongoing but currently not much information shared yet.