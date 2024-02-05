DAT vs AZA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Oman D10 League

There is a piece of news coming out that Oman D10 League is back with its next cricket match and this match is going to be played on 5 February 2024. This match is going to be played between Darsait Titans (DAT) and the opponent team Azaiba XI (AZA). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 11:30 pm on Monday 5 February 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Ministry Turf located in Muscat, Oman. Several details are left to share about this match, so keep continuing your reading…

In this league, all the players performed their best in the previous games and received a good response from the fans. Both teams have played a total of six matches and both are going to play their first face-to-face match. The Darsait Titans team has faced two wins or four losses, and the team is ranked in the 7th place on the points table. On the other hand, the Azaiba XI team has faced two wins, or four losses in the last and the team is ranked in the 6th place in the points table. Read on…

DAT vs AZA (Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI) Match Details

Match: Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI (DAT vs AZA)

Tournament: Oman D10 League

Date: Monday, 5th February 2024

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Match Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Ministry Turf 1

DAT vs AZA (Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI) Playing 11

Darsait Titans (DAT) Possible Playing 11 1.MD Yousuf, 2. Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, 3. Zeeshan Maqsood, 4. Shafiq Jan, 5. Ubaid-Ullah, 6. Shaik Sahil, 7. Aamir Kaleem(C), 8. Ajay Lalcheta, 9. Dhanushka Dharmasiri, 10. Kasun Ekanayake, 11. Keshan Wanniarachchi(WK)