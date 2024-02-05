Headline

DAT vs AZA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Oman D10 League

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

There is a piece of news coming out that Oman D10 League is back with its next cricket match and this match is going to be played on 5 February 2024. This match is going to be played between Darsait Titans (DAT) and the opponent team Azaiba XI (AZA). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 11:30 pm on Monday 5 February 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Ministry Turf located in Muscat, Oman. Several details are left to share about this match, so keep continuing your reading…

DAT vs AZA Live Score

In this league, all the players performed their best in the previous games and received a good response from the fans. Both teams have played a total of six matches and both are going to play their first face-to-face match. The Darsait Titans team has faced two wins or four losses, and the team is ranked in the 7th place on the points table. On the other hand, the Azaiba XI team has faced two wins, or four losses in the last and the team is ranked in the 6th place in the points table. Read on…

DAT vs AZA (Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI) Match Details

Match: Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI (DAT vs AZA)
Tournament: Oman D10 League
Date: Monday, 5th February 2024
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
Match Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Ministry Turf 1

DAT vs AZA (Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI) Playing 11

Darsait Titans (DAT) Possible Playing 11 1.MD Yousuf, 2. Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, 3. Zeeshan Maqsood, 4. Shafiq Jan, 5. Ubaid-Ullah, 6. Shaik Sahil, 7. Aamir Kaleem(C), 8. Ajay Lalcheta, 9. Dhanushka Dharmasiri, 10. Kasun Ekanayake, 11. Keshan Wanniarachchi(WK)

Azaiba XI (AZA) Possible Playing 11 1.Anis Ur Rehman(WK), 2. Sufyan Yousuf(WK), 3. Sagheer Ahmed, 4. Ghazanfar Iqbal, 5. Haythim Bahar, 6. Abid Ullah, 7. Mansoor Ali, 8. Waseem Akhtar, 9. Shahzad Rahim, 10. Haider Razzaq, 11. Muhammad Faraz

This upcoming match is the 7th match of both teams in this league and it will also be available to live telecast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because both teams have performed the same which makes the prediction difficult. Reportedly, both teams’s players on either team are well and none of them is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Fans are cheering up the players and expecting the match will be most liked by the fans. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.