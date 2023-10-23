Dave Courtney Cause of Death? Former London Gangster Turned Actor Passed Away 64

In this article, we are going to talk about Dave Courtney. Currenlty, his name is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. The recent rumors are coming that Dave Courtney is no more. His death news is becoming a main topic on the internet. People are very curious to know that he is dead or still alive. His death rumors are spreading like waves on the web. We will try to give you a single piece of news about Dave Courtney. If you are interested to know about his death rumor, go through the page and read the full article. Keep reading.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that Dave Courtney is no more. People are showing their interest to know about Dave Courtney and to know still alive or not. His death hoax is over the around. If you are searching for Dave Courtney’s death let us inform is no more. Sadly, Dave Courtney passed away on October 22, 2023. As per the sources, he shot dead himself and died on October 22, 2023. Dave Courtney was 64 years old at the time of his passing. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Dave Courtney Cause of Death?

Furthermore, his real name was David John Courtney and he was born on February 17, 1959. The authority and his family no one announced this. The current social media post claims that Dave Courtney committed suicide and killed himself. The heartbreaking report was shared by Clark through a social media post. The post claims that he shot dead himself around 4 a.m. The motive behind his big step is unknown. Dave Courtney was a very well-known English self-proclaimed gangster. After that, he converted himself into both an author and an actor. He grew up in Bermondsey, London. He completed his higher education at Adamsrill Primary School which is located in Sydenham, South-east London.

Moreover, he had many criminal records. Dave Courtney was to connect with several criminals such as Lenny McLean and Kray. Dave Courtney was also a famous author. There are six of his popular books such as “Heroes & Villains, Stop The Ride I Want to Get Off, F**k the Ride, Raving Lunacy, The Ride’s Back On, and Dodgy Dave’s Little Black Book. As we earlier mentioned Dave Courtney is no more. He was a close friend of author Rocky Triani who also paid tribute to the late Dave Courtney. Dave Courtney’s passing news is not officially confirmed. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.