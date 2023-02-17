Dave Price Death Reason? Long-Time Team Owner, manager Dave Price Passed Away, Obituary

Tributes are pouring on social media after the legendary Motorsports prominent figure, Dave Price sadly passed away at the age of 75. Yes, the popular motorsports personality has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. The news of Dave’s sudden passing was confirmed on Facebook via several posts. Since the news of his passing was confirmed, his family and friends are paying tribute to him and offering deep condolences to his family who are passing from a difficult time. It is a great sadness to learn about Dave Price. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his passing and how did he die.

Before any official announcement, individuals were rumoring that this is fake news but a few hours later of the incident, official tributes and condolences started to appear on Facebook confirming that Dave Price is no more between us. A Facebook page named V-Moto Ltd wrote,” So sorry to hear of the passing of the legend that was Dave Price. An absolute honour to have worked for him on great projects. Deepest condolences to all his family. Rest easy Dave”. Along with the caption, the page also shared a memorable picture of Dave with a team.

Who Was Dave Price?

He began his career in Formula Three in the late 1970s and meantime, he became a force to be computed with, before moving into the British-based Aurora series for Formula One Cars. We can make a list of the talented driver who came through the team and they were Nigel Mansell, Martin Brundle, Johnny Dumfries, Tiff Needell and more. All of them achieved huge success in the sport.

But Dave’s life did not just remain to single-seat racing. Later, he went to manage teams in sportscar racing, including the Saubar Mercedes squad that won the World Sportscar Championship and Le Mans 24 hours. Along with this, he was also the director of racing at Brabham in Formula One in 1991.

According to the sources, Dave Price took his last breath on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was the founder of David Price Racing (DPR) and an instrumental figure in the world of sport. Most of people are searching to know the cause of his death but we would like to share with our readers that the cause of Dave’s passing has not been confirmed yet. With this, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements.