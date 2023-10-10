David Copeland Cause of Death? Beloved Photographer and Community Member Passed Away

Regrettably, on Sunday, October 8, 2023, David Copeland, who lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly. This sudden departure has left many individuals profoundly saddened and taken aback. David Copeland, a devoted individual, dedicated his career to FlyHi Photography, a company specializing in photography services for real estate and businesses. Furthermore, he gained experience at EAutoConnect, a finance company. Raised and nurtured in his beloved hometown of Colorado Springs, Colorado, he considered this place his true home. Beyond his professional roles as a photographer and videographer, David was more than that; he was an integral part of the community, a true friend to many, and a source of inspiration to numerous individuals. His life’s journey and accomplishments were truly uplifting and left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to have known him.





At this moment, David Copeland’s family has not disclosed the exact cause of his passing. We will share further updates with the public as soon as we have more information regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. Amidst this somber news, Katherine Nicole Labenski shared a heartfelt message on her Facebook post.

David Copeland Cause of Death?

“I never thought I’d find myself writing these words, David Copeland. You weren’t just my boss and the owner of the company; you were a dear friend. You believed in me and completely reshaped my perspective on my career and life as a photographer. We had countless plans for the future, and it’s shocking to know I won’t be able to fulfill them alongside you. I’ll miss hearing your familiar ‘heyyyy buddy’ and your ever-evolving ‘David’s Dictionary’ because of your creative spelling. Things just won’t be the same without you. I’ll carry your memory in my heart, my friend. I’ll miss you always.”



David was more than just an exceptionally talented artist; he was a devoted husband, a significant influencer, and a cherished member of the Colorado Springs community. His artistic abilities knew no bounds, and his boundless kindness touched everyone he encountered. His vibrant and joyful spirit had the ability to illuminate any room, spreading joy to all who knew him. Our hearts are heavy, and it feels as though the world has lost a radiant star. Rest in peace, David. Your legacy will endure, and the impact you made on countless lives will forever be etched in our memories.



The family of David Copeland will provide information about his obituary and the arrangements for his funeral at a later time. It’s essential to recognize that the family is currently going through a period of healing and mourning, and they require some time to manage this challenging journey. When they are prepared and able to do so, they will ensure that they share details about David’s funeral arrangements with all those who wish to pay their respects.