David Duckham Cause of Death? Lions Rugby Icon David Duckham Passed Away at 76

A very famous union player David Duckham has passed away recently at the age of 76. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday.

David Duckham’s full name was David John Duckham MBE. He was an English rugby union player who was a legendary player for Coventry. He had played in 36 England tournaments and scored 10 tries from 1969 to 1976. He created his center debut alongside John Spencer against Ireland in 1969. He recreated 12 seasons with his squad, Coventry. He achieved his England debut against Ireland in 1969 and instantly grew to the top of the country’s centers. He was a very successful person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, David Duckham who was a former star for Coventry the British, England, and Irish Lions passed away recently when he was 76 years old. He took his last breath on Monday, 9 January 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends if we will get any information then we will update you soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news so please read the complete article.

David Duckham passing news has been confirmed by his former clubs on Twitter. He was born on 28 June 1946 in Coventry, United Kingdom. He completed his education at Coundon Infant and Junior School and king Henry Vlll Grammer School. The MBE was awarded to him for his assistance in rugby.