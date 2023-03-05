David Lindley Death Reason? Instrumental Virtuoso Known for Guitar Work With Jackson Browne Dies

A well-known American musician David Lindley has passed away recently. He was an American guitarist and he was a member of the El Rayo -X band. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 78 on Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family during this hard time. Many people are very curious to know about David Lindley and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

David Lindley was a very famous American musician. Violin, acoustic and electric guitars, decent and electric basses, banjo, lap steel guitar, mandolin, cittern, balama, gumbus.He worked as a musical director for multiple travelling musicians and was a founding member of the 1960s band Kaleidoscope. He moved to London where he spent a few years playing in Terry Reid’s band thereafter Kaleidoscope disbanded. Later, he started his own band, El Rayo-X, in 1981 and his group’s final performance before disbanding was on 31 December 1989. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

David Lindley Death Reason?

American musician David Lindley is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 3 March 2023, Friday at the age of 78. His demise news has been confirmed by Carolina Country Club Bass Guitarist Brian Oaksford. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

David Lindley was very famous for his session playing. In 2006 he took part in the recording of Ben Harper's album Two Sides of the Gun. He was a very talented and amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet. many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May David Lindley's soul rest in peace.